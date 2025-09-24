Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist's Sister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prominent Politician and Social Leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed condolences with Senior Journalist Yaar Muhammad Soomro on the sad demise of his sister.

According to a statement of the Spokesperson, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed condolences with him on the death of his sister.

Shah also prayed for granting highest ranks in heaven for the deceased and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

