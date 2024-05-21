Shafqat Shah condoles Iranian President' death

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Tuesday expressed his condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and several other esteemed officials and bodyguards were lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

He said that the death of Ebrahim Raisi would not not only be mourned in Iran but also in the entire Islamic world. His services for peace in the Islamic world and the region would always be remembered. Shah said that his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Iran during this difficult time. May Allah grant patience and strength to the bereaved families, and may the departed souls rest in eternal peace, he added.