Shafqat Shah condoles passing of senior Journalist Imtiaz Mir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The journalism fraternity and civil society are in mourning following the passing away of senior journalist and anchorperson Imtiaz Mir.

Prominent figures, including Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday evening have paid tribute to the deceased, describing him as an exceptional journalist and a person of great character.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, a distinguished lawyer and social leader, expressed deep sorrow over Imtiaz Mir's demise. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that the Almighty Allah grant the deceased a high rank in paradise.

He said that Imtiaz Mir was remembered for his outstanding contributions to journalism and his commitment to truth and fairness.

His passing has left a void in the journalism community, and his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring journalists.

The journalism community and civil society have come together to pay their respects to Imtiaz Mir.

His family has received an outpouring of condolences and messages of sympathy from friends, colleagues, and admirers.