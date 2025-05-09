Shafqat Shah congratulates catholic community on election of new Pope

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Prominent social and political figure Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday extended his warmest congratulations to the Catholic community worldwide on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Shah's message reflected his respect for the global Catholic community and their spiritual leader.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah's gesture highlights his commitment to interfaith harmony and goodwill, values he believes are essential in fostering a more compassionate and understanding society.