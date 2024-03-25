Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah congratulated Christian community on Palm Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah congratulated Christian community on Palm Sunday.

In his statement on Monday, Shah expressed good wishes for the Christian commu­nity around the world, especially the Pakistani community on this occasion.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed for the happiness of all Chris­tian brothers and sisters on the festival of Palm Sunday.