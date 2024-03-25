Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Congratulates Christian Community On Palm Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah congratulated Christian community on Palm Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah congratulated Christian community on Palm Sunday.

In his statement on Monday, Shah expressed good wishes for the Christian commu­nity around the world, especially the Pakistani community on this occasion.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed for the happiness of all Chris­tian brothers and sisters on the festival of Palm Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Mar ..

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

1 minute ago
 National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

4 minutes ago
 PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayo ..

PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor

4 minutes ago
 PM, German ambassador discuss ties

PM, German ambassador discuss ties

4 minutes ago
 Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

4 minutes ago
 BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride o ..

BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award

4 minutes ago
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

13 minutes ago
 Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati War ..

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..

13 minutes ago
 CM greets Hindu community on Holi

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

2 minutes ago
 Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase tra ..

Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal

2 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for imp ..

Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan