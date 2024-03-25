Shafqat Shah Congratulates Christian Community On Palm Sunday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah congratulated Christian community on Palm Sunday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah congratulated Christian community on Palm Sunday.
In his statement on Monday, Shah expressed good wishes for the Christian community around the world, especially the Pakistani community on this occasion.
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed for the happiness of all Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Palm Sunday.
