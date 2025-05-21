Shafqat Shah congratulates COAS on historic promotion to Field Marshal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Renowned senior politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, has extended his warmest congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on his elevation to the esteemed rank of Field Marshal.

In a statement, he praised General Munir's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to defending the nation. He said the promotion is a well-deserved recognition of the General's strategic brilliance, valor, and successful efforts in safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

Shah highlighted General Munir's pivotal role in protecting national interests, promoting regional peace and stability, and demonstrating remarkable resolve in countering internal and external threats.

Under his command, the Pakistan Army has consistently upheld the highest standards of operational excellence, earning the nation's trust and admiration through its professionalism and patriotic spirit.

Shafqat Ali Shah expressed confidence that General Munir's elevation will boost the morale of the armed forces and reinforce the country's collective resolve to confront challenges with unity and strength. He emphasized that the nation stands firmly behind the armed forces, expressing deep gratitude for their dedication and sacrifices.