Shafqat Shah Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Sukkur Press Club

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Shafqat Shah congratulates newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has congratulated the newly elected governing body and office-bearers of Sukkur Press Club.

In his felicitation message on Wednesday, Shah said that the PML- Functional always supports the policy of freedom of expression and free journalism.

He said that the role of media is very important for the detection and solution of problems of all segments of the society and journalists are playing positive role for highlighting the role of opposition as well government, he added.

He hoped that the newly elected office-bearers would play their active role for further strengthening the relations between the political parties and social organizations.

More Stories From Pakistan

