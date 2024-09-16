Shafqat Shah expressed sorrow over death of Sarfaraz Bugti

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, Balochistan’s Minister for Local Government.

In his condolence message, Shah extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He described Domki's death as tragic and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed to Allah grants the deceased, a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

He also offered his prayers for patience and strength for the family of the late Sarfraz Domki during this difficult time.