Shafqat Shah Expressed Sorrow Over Death Of Sarfaraz Domki
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 12:30 AM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, Balochistan’s Minister for Local Government.
In his condolence message, Shah extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah prayed to Allah grants the deceased, a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.
He also offered his prayers for patience and strength for the family of the late Sarfraz Domki during this difficult time.
