Shafqat Shah Expresses Condolence On Death Of Senior Journalist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Chudhri Irshad, who was former President Sukkur Club.
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed condolence and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.
He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO SRSO & VC Sukkur IBA grieved over death of Senior Journalist12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to showcase climate actions, solutions at COP29: Romina Alam12 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber Ex-President hails Russia-Pakistan cooperation following Deputy PM's visit32 minutes ago
-
Shaza Khawaja reaffirms govt commitment to elevate cutting edge space technologies for national grow ..32 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist Chudhri Irshad passes away42 minutes ago
-
ACE to probe theft of 29,000 vials of insulin42 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 539 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago
-
Three Jawans of elite force suspended over injuring citizens1 hour ago
-
Two kite-flyers arrested1 hour ago
-
Exam of paramedical, allied health sciences diploma resumed1 hour ago
-
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon are condemnable, tar ..2 hours ago