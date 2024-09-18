Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of senior journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Chudhri Irshad, who was former President Sukkur Club.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed condolence and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

He also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.