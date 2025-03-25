Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Expresses Condolence On Death Of Army Chief's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of Army Chief's Mother

SUKUUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Senior Politician Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Tuesday has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of General Syed Asim Munir's mother. Shah prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in paradise, Jannat-ul-Firdous.

He also extended his deepest sympathies to General Asim Munir and his family, sharing in their grief during this difficult time. Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed his solidarity with the Army Chief and his family, praying that Allah grant them patience and strength to bear this loss.

Furthermore, Shah prayed for the forgiveness and elevated status of General Asim Munir's mother.

