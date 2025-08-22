Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Expresses Condolences Over Karachi Rainfall Victims

Published August 22, 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Renowned politician and social leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday has expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent heavy rainfall in Karachi.

In a statement, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah described the devastating impact of the heavy rainfall, which has claimed several lives and damaged hundreds of homes. He attributed the disaster to the city's inadequate infrastructure and drainage system, which led to disruptions in electricity and communication networks, as well as the suspension of air and land transportation.

"The city's main roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, and M.R. Kayani Road, are currently flooded, causing immense difficulties for citizens," Shah said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain-causing system remains active, and more rainfall is expected from Friday to Sunday, August 22-24, he quoted.

Shah praised the Pakistan Army for its efforts in providing relief to those affected by the floods and rainfall, under the leadership of Field Marshal General Syed Asif Munir. "The Pakistan Army has always stood by the nation in times of crisis, protecting our borders and assisting our people," he said.

The politician urged the Sindh government to take immediate action to improve the drainage system across the province, particularly in Karachi, to prevent such disasters in the future. He emphasized the need for urgent measures to enhance the city's infrastructure and drainage system to mitigate the impact of future rainfalls.¹

