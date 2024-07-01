Shafqat Shah Expresses His Grief Over Death Of Four Cops In Kashmore
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Senior Politician and Social Development activist, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of four policemen in the accident in a Ghouspurcarea of Kashmore-Kandhkot district.
In his statement issued here, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He urged the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure prevention of such accidents.
