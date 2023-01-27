UrduPoint.com

Shafqat Shah Expresses Sorrow On Martyrdom Of Levies Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Provincial leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Syed Shafqat Shah has strongly condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi, Balochistan

In his statement issued here on Friday, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the Levies personnel in the attack.

