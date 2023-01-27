Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levies personnel

Provincial leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Syed Shafqat Shah has strongly condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi, Balochistan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Syed Shafqat Shah has strongly condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi, Balochistan.

In his statement issued here on Friday, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the Levies personnel in the attack.