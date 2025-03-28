Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over loss of lives in accident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Senior Politician Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a passenger bus accident in Quetta, Balochistan.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives in this tragic incident," he said, adding that such accidents cause immense grief.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and for Allah to grant the deceased a place in His mercy.

