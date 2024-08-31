Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over losses in heavy rains, floods

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Senior politician and social development leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent heavy rains and floods across the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Shah extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

I share my condolences with the families of the victims in this hour of sorrow.

He said that the relevant authorities should accelerate the relief efforts without any further delay, adding that natural disasters were a global issue and that coordinated efforts were essential to minimize losses.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of 12 lives in a landslide in Upper Dir and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

He prayed for the elevation of their ranks.