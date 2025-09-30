Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over Quetta blast

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the Quetta blast.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In his statement issued here on Tuesday, he emphasized that the nation stands united against terrorism.

He saluted the security forces for eliminating five terrorists, saying their timely action prevented a bigger tragedy.

Shah praised the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of Indian-backed miscreants.

He reaffirmed that such elements would be countered in every possible way.