Shafqat Shah Extends Felicitation On Quaid-e-Azam Day & Christmas Greetings

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Shafqat Shah extends felicitation on Quaid-e-Azam Day & Christmas greetings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Prominent Senior Political and Social Leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday extended warm felicitations to the entire Pakistani nation on Quaid-e-Azam Day.

In his statement here, he praised Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's unwavering struggle, which led to the creation of Pakistan and freed the nation from British colonial rule.

Today, Pakistanis breathe in a free and independent country, thanks to Quaid-e-Azam's relentless efforts, which fulfilled Allama Iqbal's vision, he said. Shah emphasized the importance of adhering to Quaid-e-Azam's principles to propel Pakistan toward progress and development.

He expressed optimism that Pakistan can march forward on the path of progress, adhering to Quaid-e-Azam's principles. Shah called upon the nation to unite and work together for Pakistan's development.

Additionally, Shah extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and worldwide. He highlighted Pakistan's constitution, which guarantees the rights and protection of minority communities, ensuring equality for all. Shah reiterated that Pakistan belongs to everyone, and collective efforts are necessary for its progress.

