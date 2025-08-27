Shafqat Shah Extends Rabi-ul-Awal Greetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Prominent Politician and Social Leader, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday congratulated Muslims around the globe on the beginning of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. In his special message of greetings on the occasion, he said that the start of the blessed month brings with it a message of peace, happiness, and tranquility. He said that our individual happiness is no match to the collective happiness symbolized by the holy month of the Holy Prophet's (pbuh) birth.

In his message on Monday, the Syed Shafqat Ali Shah highlighted the spiritual and social significance of the month, emphasizing the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success both in this world and the hereafter.

Heccalled for unity, love, and harmony among citizens and urged everyone to treat others with kindness, fulfill their duties with integrity, and contribute to national stability. He prayed for Allah Almighty’s special blessings on the country and its people.

Shah urged Muslims to celebrate the month in a befitting manner. He said that the prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) came to the world at a time when entire humanity was immersed in the darkness of ignorance and disbelief.

“It was the time when bloodshed and violence, deceit and deception, iniquity and immorality reigned supreme over every aspect of human life”, he said, adding that the Prophet, who was sent as mercy for humanity, illuminated the whole world with his knowledge, spread the message of peace and brotherhood and pulled the humanity out from the abyss of darkness.

He said that the prophet’s life is the beacon of light for entire humanity. He said that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the true benefactor of mankind, who gave back to humanity its lost dignity and guided it to the righteous path.

He said that the prophet Muhammad (SAW) was a great role model for humankind in every field of life.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that the salvation of mankind, here and the hereafter, lies in pursuing the life of the prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Terming islam as a religion of peace, he said that Islam teaches us self-sacrificing and generosity towards others.