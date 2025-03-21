Shafqat Shah Extends Warmest Wishes On Nowruz
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
Nowruz marks the beginning of spring and a new journey in nature, symbolizing renewal, peace, and prosperity.
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday emphasized that Sindh has always been a beacon of tolerance, cultural diversity, and peace.
He said that "Nowruz brings a message of peace, progress, and prosperity for all of us," Let us pledge to respect each other and promote brotherhood on this Nowruz, he added.
Shah also extended his warmest wishes to all communities celebrating Nowruz, expressing his hope for a joyful and peaceful celebration.
Recent Stories
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah extends warmest wishes on Nowruz5 minutes ago
-
Abbasi directs to expand, modernize railway hospitals16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 51,300 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
Kill16 minutes ago
-
Railways boost security measures for trains operating from Balochistan: Bilal Kayani16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch revolutionary Digital Youth Hub for employment & education opportunities36 minutes ago
-
23 netted over several violations46 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr46 minutes ago
-
Two held for kite flying and selling46 minutes ago
-
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO49 minutes ago
-
Agriculture department issues recommendations for better wheat care56 minutes ago
-
DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation1 hour ago