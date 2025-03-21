Shafqat Shah extends warmest wishes on Nowruz

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Nowruz marks the beginning of spring and a new journey in nature, symbolizing renewal, peace, and prosperity.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday emphasized that Sindh has always been a beacon of tolerance, cultural diversity, and peace.

He said that "Nowruz brings a message of peace, progress, and prosperity for all of us," Let us pledge to respect each other and promote brotherhood on this Nowruz, he added.

Shah also extended his warmest wishes to all communities celebrating Nowruz, expressing his hope for a joyful and peaceful celebration.