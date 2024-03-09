Shafqat Shah Felicitates Asif Zardari On His Election To Office President
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Prominent Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari for the elected President of Pakistan second time.
In his statement issued here on Saturday, he said that it's glad that the President of Pakistan has been elected through constitutional way.
He said the parliament is complete now as the parliamentarians have elected their constitutional president.
Only Politicians can get the country out of the current economic and political crisis. Shah said. Syed Shafqat Ali Shah wished the parliament and the new governments will complete their 5-years constitutional term. Former Senator Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro also congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President second term.
