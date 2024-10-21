Shafqat Shah felicitates nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Prominent senior politician and renowned social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that the approval of the constitutional amendment will speed up the provision of justice and transparency in the judicial system, for which the people have been waiting for decades.

He congratulated the nation on the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment and said that the elected representatives of Pakistan have approved the 26th constitutional amendment bill in the constitution of Pakistan, due to which this day is very important in the history of the country.

In his message on Monday, said the elected representatives of the country have crossed an important milestone to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law, which is commendable.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that the purpose of 26th constitutional amendments is to unite the nation and strengthen the federation, all political forces should unite behind it.

He said that the concept of Constitutional Court was first given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to maintain balance between the judiciary and legislature.

Advocate Shafqat Ali Shah further said that all the political parties of Pakistan have sincerely and intelligently progressed to reach a consensus on the constitutional amendment.