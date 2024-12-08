Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Felicitates New Elected President & Bar Office Bearers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Shafqat Shah felicitates new elected President & bar office bearers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Prominent Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Barrister Sarfaraz Ali Metlo on his election as President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

In a statement on Sunday, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed his heartfelt wishes for his success in his new role.

He expressed the hope that the Barrister Sarfraz Ali Metlo will continue the mission of the welfare of the bar and lawyers.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed confidence that Barrister Sarfraz Ali Metlo will work tirelessly to strengthen the legal profession and advance justice and democracy in the country.

He further stated his hope that the newly elected office bearers of the Bar Associations Karachi will diligently fulfill their duties in addressing the challenges faced by the legal community.

