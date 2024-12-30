Shafqat Shah Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of Sukkur Press Club
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prominent Political and Social Leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday felicitated the newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club (SPC) and expressed good wishes for the cabinet members.
In a felicitation message, he expressed hope that the newly elected body and executive members including Lala Asad Pathan, Jamil Soomro Shariah Khokhar, Jamil Mughal, Yasir Farooqi, Zaman Bajwa and others would raise the voice of the people impartially.
Muhammad Zaheer Lodhi was elected unopposed for the second time as President and Imdad Bozdar, General Secretary.
Shahzad Tabani Vice President, Ahkar Rizvi, Vice President, Lala Shahbaz Pathan Finance Secretary, Aijaz Chajan Joint Secretary, Fareed Soomro Joint Secretary II, and Anas Malik was elected as Office Secretary.
