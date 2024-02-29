Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association.

In his statement on Thursday, he applauded the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of justice and the rule of law.

He extended greetings to the newly elected office bearers of Sukkur bar association, including newly elected President Advocate Qurban Malano.