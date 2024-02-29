Shafqat Shah Felicitates Office Bearers Of Sukkur Bar Association
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association.
In his statement on Thursday, he applauded the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of justice and the rule of law.
He extended greetings to the newly elected office bearers of Sukkur bar association, including newly elected President Advocate Qurban Malano.
Recent Stories
PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs
15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents
China sees surge in air passenger trips in January
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs2 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stresses constitutional ..2 minutes ago
-
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan10 minutes ago
-
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog10 minutes ago
-
786,018 kids given anti-polio drops in 3 days29 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police arrest 10 suspects29 minutes ago
-
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Ghazala Gola sworn in as Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly29 minutes ago
-
DC terms Cholistan Rally, BLCF symbols of Bahawalpur39 minutes ago
-
Three booked for water theft39 minutes ago
-
CM's clean Punjab campaign launched, 4 LWMC officials suspended39 minutes ago
-
Beggars swarm roads ahead of Ramzan39 minutes ago