Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Felicitates Office Bearers Of Sukkur Bar Association

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association.

In his statement on Thursday, he applauded the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of justice and the rule of law.

He extended greetings to the newly elected office bearers of Sukkur bar association, including newly elected President Advocate Qurban Malano.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur

Recent Stories

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

2 minutes ago
 15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab Preside ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..

2 minutes ago
 Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence ..

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

10 minutes ago
 Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

10 minutes ago
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

10 minutes ago
 Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute ..

Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

10 minutes ago
 ADB delegation meets LDA DG

ADB delegation meets LDA DG

15 minutes ago
 Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), I ..

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..

15 minutes ago
 The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

51 minutes ago
 20th annual sports day held at University of Veter ..

20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan