Shafqat Shah Grieves Over Death Of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Friday has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Mirpur Mathelo journalist Nasrullah Gadani.
He hoped that culprits involved in the attack on Nasrullah Gadani Shaheed will soon be brought to justice.
Shah said that the services and sacrifices of Nasrullah Gadani Shaheed for journalism will never be forgotten.
He urged the Chief Minister Sindh to take measures for the protection and welfare of journalists in Sindh.
