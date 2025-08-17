Shafqat Shah grieves over demise of senior journalist

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Prominent political and social leader Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the passing away of Dawn news reporter and senior journalist Khawar Hussain.

In his statement issued here Sunday, he said that Khawar Hussain was a diligent and honest journalist. His demise has caused me personal grief; he was not only a good friend but also a dignified personality.

"

He always took his journalistic responsibilities seriously and his services to journalism will always be remembered, said Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, adding that The journalistic community has lost a competent and truthful journalist."

Shah prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased a high place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved family. Amin.

He further stated that a thorough investigation into this tragic incident is underway so that the truth can come to light.