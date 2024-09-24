Shafqat Shah hails appointment of Lt General Asim Malik as New ISI chief

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician and Social Development leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah hailed the appointment of the New chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik.

In his statement issued here on Tuesday, he appreciated the role played by the ISI for national security and lauded the contributions and sacrifices of its officers and men towards strengthening the defence of the motherland.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah highly appreciated the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s national interest.

He also appreciated the efforts of ISI for national security, stability and prosperity.