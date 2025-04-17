Shafqat Shah Inaugurates Furniture Store In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Renowned Political and Social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah inaugurated the furniture store of Shahid Ali Bhutto on Sukkur's main Bhatta Road here on Thursday.
The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Haji Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, Amir Ali, Bhai Khan Sheikh, Councilor Abid Ali, Nadeem Ahmed and others.
During the event, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah congratulated Haji Ejaz Memon on his birthday, presenting him with a garland of flowers. The hosts presented gifts, including ajrak and topi, to the guests, and prayers were offered for the success of the business.
The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Sukkur's commercial activities, providing the local community with access to quality furniture and a new shopping experience.
