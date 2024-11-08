Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Pays Glowing Tribute To Allama Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Shafqat Shah pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah paid glowing tribute to the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

Shah in his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal on Friday said that the national poet gave consciousness to the Muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry.

He said the dynamic character of Iqbal’s poetry, with his verses focused on dignity, self-reliance, resilience and purity of soul.

He said Iqbal’s poetry had a ‘depth of thought and reflection’ and the creation of the motherland had been accomplished due to his intellect.

