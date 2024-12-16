Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs, Says Terrorism A Global Phenomenon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Shafqat Shah pays tribute to APS martyrs, says terrorism a global phenomenon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Prominent Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday, paying tribute to the martyrs of APS tragedy, said terrorism is a common issue and must be jointly fought.

In his statement on the 10th anniversary of the barbaric Army Public school terrorist attack in Peshawar on 16 December 2014 he said that even after nine years, the pain and sorrow of this senseless and heinous act of crime remains fresh on the collective memory of the nation.

This attack, he said, shocked the whole nation and also tested its resolve to fight terrorism.

He also emphasized the international communities collective role against this scourge.

He said we will never forget the sacrifices made by our innocent children.

The nation will never forget the sacrifices made by innocent children and will fight till the elimination of terrorism from its soil.

Shafqat also paid tribute to the brave soldiers, law enforcement agencies and civilians sacrifices for the motherland.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed December From

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

2 hours ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

4 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan