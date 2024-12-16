Shafqat Shah pays tribute to APS martyrs, says terrorism a global phenomenon

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Prominent Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday, paying tribute to the martyrs of APS tragedy, said terrorism is a common issue and must be jointly fought.

In his statement on the 10th anniversary of the barbaric Army Public school terrorist attack in Peshawar on 16 December 2014 he said that even after nine years, the pain and sorrow of this senseless and heinous act of crime remains fresh on the collective memory of the nation.

This attack, he said, shocked the whole nation and also tested its resolve to fight terrorism.

He also emphasized the international communities collective role against this scourge.

He said we will never forget the sacrifices made by our innocent children.

The nation will never forget the sacrifices made by innocent children and will fight till the elimination of terrorism from its soil.

Shafqat also paid tribute to the brave soldiers, law enforcement agencies and civilians sacrifices for the motherland.