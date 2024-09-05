Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Shafqat Shah pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah paid a tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of Pakistan Army martyrs on September 06, Pakistan Defence Day.

He saluted the endless services of Pakistan Army in the country’s security and survival.

He said that we all are stands by Pakistan Army to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the country. He said that there is no example of sacrifice like Pakistan Army sacrifice for national survival and security.

He further said that on this day (September 6, 1965), the Pakistan Army destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy.

He said that Defence Day is a day to renew the pledge to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Pakistan is the fortress of islam and God willing it will always be.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah also said that enemy countries through social media have attacked our ideological borders. We have to defend and educate our new generation of moral, religious and social values in the fifth generation war.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Social Media September Moral God All Defence Day

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

6 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

8 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

8 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

8 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

9 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

10 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

10 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan