Shafqat Shah pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah paid a tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of Pakistan Army martyrs on September 06, Pakistan Defence Day.

He saluted the endless services of Pakistan Army in the country’s security and survival.

He said that we all are stands by Pakistan Army to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the country. He said that there is no example of sacrifice like Pakistan Army sacrifice for national survival and security.

He further said that on this day (September 6, 1965), the Pakistan Army destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy.

He said that Defence Day is a day to renew the pledge to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Pakistan is the fortress of islam and God willing it will always be.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah also said that enemy countries through social media have attacked our ideological borders. We have to defend and educate our new generation of moral, religious and social values in the fifth generation war.