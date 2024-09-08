Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To Pakistan Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Shafqat Shah pays tribute to Pakistan Navy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Senior Politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday paid homage to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Navy for their outstanding defence of the nation’s maritime borders during the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

In his statement on Navy Day, he paid rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis and war heroes, whose sacrifices and gallant acts instil in us a renewed spirit and resolve.

He acknowledge the sacrifices of our Shuhadas and Ghazis and honour their bravado and valiant spirit which lifted the morale of the nation against a sinister enemy during the 1965 War.

He said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces for the defence of the country in 1965 would not go in vain.

He said that September 8, 1965, would remain a golden chapter in Pakistan’s naval history and continue to inspire its new generation and expressed pride in the Navy’s dedication to defending the nation. He said that any threat to the country will be met with a decisive response.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said that the Pakistan Navy is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed September Sunday Gold

