Shafqat Shah pays tribute to Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, expresses condolences

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Prominent political and social figure, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, has expressed his condolences over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shah extended his condolences to the Aga Khan's family and the global Ismaili community. He praised Prince Karim Al-Hussaini as a symbol of peace, tolerance, and compassion, and acknowledged his extraordinary vision, faith, and generosity.