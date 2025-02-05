Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, Expresses Condolences
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Prominent political and social figure, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, has expressed his condolences over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shah extended his condolences to the Aga Khan's family and the global Ismaili community. He praised Prince Karim Al-Hussaini as a symbol of peace, tolerance, and compassion, and acknowledged his extraordinary vision, faith, and generosity.
