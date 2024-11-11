Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To Security Forces On Killing Terrorists
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Senior politician advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday has paid tribute to the security forces for killing 6 terrorists in North Waziristan.
In his statements issued here, the prominent political figure Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah said that killing 6 terrorists and injuring 6 other Khawarij, was an important achievement of the security forces.
He said that the ongoing intelligence-based operations of the forces to eliminate terrorists are a reflection of our national determination.
Our nation is united against terrorists.
