- Home
- Pakistan
- Shafqat Shah pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in South Waziristan
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 13 Terrorists In South Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Rnowned Political and Social Leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday extended his heartfelt appreciation to the security forces for their bravery in eliminating 13 terrorists in South Waziristan. Shah praised the security forces for their daring operations, saying, "I salute the security forces for their courageous actions," he added.
Shah emphasized the need for unity in eradicating anti-state elements, stating, "It is our collective responsibility to eliminate enemies of the state.
Sacrificing our lives for the love of our country is an essential part of our faith." He also acknowledged the sacrifices of those who have laid down their lives for the nation, saying, "The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain. We will ensure that enemies of the state are brought to justice."
Shah's statement comes in the wake of a successful operation by security forces in South Waziristan, which resulted in the elimination of 13 terrorists.
Recent Stories
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM pays tribute to Qaid-e-Azam on death anniversary1 minute ago
-
AJK PM upholds bureaucracy's role in the region1 minute ago
-
PAC holds photo exhibition "Quaid Kay Shab o Roz"1 minute ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony held in Balambat church1 minute ago
-
SSP Central Zeeshan reviews security at Christian Churches on Christmas1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in South Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends felicitation on Quaid-e-Azam Day & Christmas greetings22 minutes ago
-
Christmas Tree: a timeless symbol of joy & celebration41 minutes ago
-
Rally held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary in Sanghar41 minutes ago
-
SACM Rajveer extends christmas greetings to christian community41 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to organize four-day art exhibition on Dec 2641 minutes ago
-
Pakistan appeared after matchless struggle of Muslims led by Quaid e Azam: Muqam41 minutes ago