Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 13 Terrorists In South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Shafqat Shah pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists in South Waziristan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Rnowned Political and Social Leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday extended his heartfelt appreciation to the security forces for their bravery in eliminating 13 terrorists in South Waziristan. Shah praised the security forces for their daring operations, saying, "I salute the security forces for their courageous actions," he added.

Shah emphasized the need for unity in eradicating anti-state elements, stating, "It is our collective responsibility to eliminate enemies of the state.

Sacrificing our lives for the love of our country is an essential part of our faith." He also acknowledged the sacrifices of those who have laid down their lives for the nation, saying, "The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain. We will ensure that enemies of the state are brought to justice."

Shah's statement comes in the wake of a successful operation by security forces in South Waziristan, which resulted in the elimination of 13 terrorists.

