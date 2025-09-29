Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Praises China's Aid To Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Prominent Politician and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has lauded China's efforts in sending aid to flood victims in Pakistan.

According to his spokesperson on Monday, Shah appreciated that two Chinese planes carrying relief goods have arrived in Pakistan.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah praised China's timely assistance, saying it reflects the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

He added that under the Prime Minister's directives, government agencies and the NDMA are working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected people.

He emphasized that China has always stood by Pakistan in times of need and has never left it alone.

He said that the aid package is a testament to the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. The relief efforts are expected to provide much-needed assistance to those affected by the floods.

