Shafqat Shah praises US for support to flood victims

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Prominent political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has welcomed the US government's decision to provide humanitarian aid to Pakistan's flood victims.

Shah praised the US government, army, and people for their consistent support of Pakistan during natural disasters.

According to his Spokesperson on Monday, Shah said that the US has extended aid to Pakistan's flood-hit population through the US Army Central Command, with six flights carrying relief goods, including tents, water pumps, and generators, set to arrive in Pakistan.

The first flight has already landed, and the US Charge d'Affaires and Commander US Army Central Command formally handed over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army.

He said that the aid will be distributed to flood victims through army-operated relief camps. Pakistan Army personnel and officers are actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts nationwide.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed gratitude to the US government and military for standing by Pakistan's affected population in this difficult time, reflecting the strong bond between the two nations.