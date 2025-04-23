Open Menu

Shafqat Shah, Rashid Mehmood Mayor Sukkur, Ali Muhammad & Others Condolence Over Demise Of Senator Dr Qayoom Soomro's M

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Shafqat Shah, Rashid Mehmood Mayor Sukkur, Ali Muhammad & others condolence over demise of Senator Dr Qayoom Soomro's m

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The mother of Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has passed away in a Private hospital in Sukkur here on Wednesday, with social and political leaders across the region expressing their condolences.

Prominent Political and Social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Chairman Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Ali Muhammad Soomro and Jamil Soomro conveyed their heartfelt condolence to the Dr Abdul Qayoom.

“We share the grief of Soomro over his mother’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” said Syed Shafqat Ali Shah.

He prayed for the departed soul and strength for the military chief’s family to bear the loss.

In his statement, Mayor Sukkur also extended his condolences and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) General Secretary Sindh, Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro also prayed that the deceased gets the highest rank in Jannah.

He prayed for the Soomro's mother and his family to bear the loss with patience and courage

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

11 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

18 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

26 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan