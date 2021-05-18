UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Shah Stresses Sindh Govt To Protect Lives & Property Of People Of Sindh

Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:28 PM

Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has xpressed his concern over a report by Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network regarding the tribal clashes in the rural areas of Sindh province, particularly recent killing of nine people near Kashmore and Shikarpur districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has xpressed his concern over a report by Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network regarding the tribal clashes in the rural areas of Sindh province, particularly recent killing of nine people near Kashmore and Shikarpur districts.

Talking to Media here on Tuesday, he said that report has also called for the Government of Sindh to play its role in preventing the clashes that result in the loss of human lives every day.

Shah stressed the Sindh Government including Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mahar to ensure their responsibilities in protecting the lives and property of the people under proactive policing.

