Shafqat Shah strongly codemens attack on armed men

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Senior Politician Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Advocate on Tuesday strongly condemned the firing of armed men in Panjgur and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

In his statement, Shah also condemned the terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu Districts, which claimed lives of security personnel a few days earlier.

Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah paid tribute to the armed personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists.

He also expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two police officials in another terrorist attack in Bannu District.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of the martyrs' ranks in paradise and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.

He said that the the entire nation salutes its martyrs.