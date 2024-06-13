Shafqat Shah Terms Budget As Balanced, Poor Friendly
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Senior Politician and prominent social development activist, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday termed the budget of the Federal government as balanced and positive.
He said that the government presented a budget aligned with public expectations, with significant allocations for welfare projects, particularly addressing the needs of the working class and government employees. He said that the budget is poor-friendly which will provide facilities to the poor people and improve their lives.
He said that the budget for the next financial year is based on reforms which aim to improve the overall economic condition of the country.
He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib for presenting the budget of 2024-25 according to the expectations of people in difficult circumstances.
He also welcomed the government's decision to increase the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) budget by 27 per cent in the financial budget 2024-25. Instead of criticism for criticism, the opposition parties should study the federal budget calmly and support people-friendly measures for the country's stability, he said.
He said the initiative would result in the provision of the country's underprivileged children with excellent opportunities for obtaining an education and achieving success.
