Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Terms Budget As Balanced, Poor Friendly

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Shafqat Shah terms budget as balanced, poor friendly

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Senior Politician and prominent social development activist, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday termed the budget of the Federal government as balanced and positive.

He said that the government presented a budget aligned with public expectations, with significant allocations for welfare projects, particularly addressing the needs of the working class and government employees. He said that the budget is poor-friendly which will provide facilities to the poor people and improve their lives.

He said that the budget for the next financial year is based on reforms which aim to improve the overall economic condition of the country.

He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib for presenting the budget of 2024-25 according to the expectations of people in difficult circumstances.

He also welcomed the government's decision to increase the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) budget by 27 per cent in the financial budget 2024-25. Instead of criticism for criticism, the opposition parties should study the federal budget calmly and support people-friendly measures for the country's stability, he said.

He said the initiative would result in the provision of the country's underprivileged children with excellent opportunities for obtaining an education and achieving success.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Poor Education Budget Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

50 minutes ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

1 hour ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

14 hours ago
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

14 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

14 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan