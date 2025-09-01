Shafqat Shah urges authorities to prioritize safety amid expected flood in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prominent political and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday has called on the authorities to prioritize the safety of people living in vulnerable areas along the Indus River.

In a statement, Shah commended the efforts of security forces for their preparations in setting up relief camps and ensuring security along the embankments. He advised residents of Kacha areas on both banks of the Indus River to immediately relocate to safer locations to avoid potential risks. "The safety of our people is of utmost importance," he emphasized.

Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah stressed that relief camps should be equipped with essential facilities, including food, medicine, and shelter. He also recommended that security personnel, along with senior irrigation officers, be deployed at sensitive points of dykes to prevent breaches.

He appealed to the Sindh government to ensure timely communication of rising water levels to the public, enabling them to take necessary precautions. He also emphasized the need for regular inspections of embankments and proactive measures to strengthen them.

Shah urged the authorities to streamline relief efforts to reach affected areas promptly. He called on the public to cooperate with district administrations and support relief efforts in any way possible.

"Let's work together to minimize the impact of this expected flood and ensure the safety of our people," he said, emphasizing the importance of collective action in times of crisis.