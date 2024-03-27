Shafqat Shah urges to remember deprived segments of society on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Prominent Politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Wednesday urged that the affluent class to to remember their poor relatives and neighbors on the auspicious day of Eid and help them generously.

Talking to APP, he asked the people and opposition to shun their differences and forgive each other’s mistakes during the holy month of Ramazan.

Shafqat Ali Shah said Holy month of Ramzan and Eid ul Fitr is an Islamic ritual which gives a message of affection, tolerance and harmony for the whole humanity.

It gives us an opportunity to earn sympathy and blessings and bring collective joys for the Muslims.

It is a day upon which our motherland Pakistan was created, thus multiplying the joys of august event, added.

He said the needy, hapless and poor should be squarely helped, so that they could share the joys of the Eid celebrations.

He said that everyone should work for the progress and prosperity of the country. "Sharing our joy and happiness with the needy is the real philosophy of Eid festival and we are ethically bound to do so," he added.

Shah further said that we all should also make a commitment to serve the ailing humanity and this holy month also requires that we should promote the passions of love and affection by forgetting our differences.