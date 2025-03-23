Shafqat Shah Urges Unity On Pakistan Day, Honouring Quid-e-Azam's Vision
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Senior Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Sunday extends heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on this historic day, which marks the anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam's vision for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.
Today, we pay tribute to the countless sacrifices made by our forefathers, who laid the foundation for an independent democratic state, he said.
"We honor the great martyrs who gave their lives for Pakistan's freedom and sovereignty".
he said and added that this day serves as a reminder to renew our pledge to unite against the challenges facing Pakistan. To build a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan, we must put aside our differences and stand united, he added.
As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we must also reaffirm our commitment to Quaid-e-Azam's principles and contribute to the country's progress. Let us work together to build a brighter future for Pakistan.
