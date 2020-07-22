Shafqat Shah visits Sartyoon Sang Craft Center

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Provincial leader of the Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Shah on Wednesday visited the Sartyoon Sang Craft Center, established by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at its complex here.

On the occasion, PML-F leader took interest in handicrafts made by women of rural Sindh including home textiles, basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork.

He appreciated the endeavors of SRSO for poor and destitute community and expecting in future to keep such spirit for rural communities of Sindh. He said we all need to be very practical in understanding the occurring issues of women at ground level and should participate in way of solving it that would bring changes.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro told the Shafqat Shah that Sartyoon Sang is a fair trade organization dedicated to improve the lives of disadvantaged artisans by promoting their skills and crafts.

He said that Sartyoon Sang has a reach out into more than 12,000 women artisans adding that such products design focuses on diverse types and textures of crafts and patterns which have passed from generation to generation of weavers, needle workers from father to son and mother to daughter through centuries and have now become ageless and timeless products. These handmade crafts create culture and ambiance wherever and whenever used.

CEO Kalhoro further said that they are working with women because they are the most deprived members of the society and need to be empowered added that rural women have previously been trained by SRSO but had no source of income.