Shafqat Terms Sept 15 As Historic Day On Reopening Of Educational Institutes

Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Shafqat terms Sept 15 as historic day on reopening of educational institutes

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday termed September 15 as a historic day on reopening of educational institutes after six months closure due to coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday termed September 15 as a historic day on reopening of educational institutes after six months closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

"I formally welcome all the students back to their schools, colleges and universities and congratulate the nation on this auspicious occasion," said the minister during his visit to different Public and Private schools and colleges in Islamabad.

He said the government, teachers, students and parents have been impatiently waiting for resumption of educational activities across the country.

Shafqat Mahmood said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and untiring efforts of the government, the reopening of educational institutes across the country become possible.

The minister requested all the provinces including AJK & GB to strictly ensure the implementation on health guidelines. He also requested the parents to check their children before sending them to school, adding the role of teachers, head teachers and administrative staff have significantly increased in the present scenario to fully ensure implementation of SOPs particularly maintaining the six feet distance to reduce the density, adherence to face masks and frequent washing of hands.

Whole nation needs to be united to defeat this pandemic, he emphasized.

He said they were closely monitoring the institutes and for this purpose control rooms have been set-up. If lack of guidelines' implementation is noticed, a warning shall be issued at first and finally the institute would be closed although it shall be injustice with the students, he remarked.

The minister hoped that all the provinces including AJK and GB will ensure the implementation on guidelines and they will succeed to defeat the pandemic if all of them fulfill their responsibilities.

Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram Khan also visited the Islamabad Model College for Boys F-8/4 to examine the implementation on SOPs while the Secretary Education Ms. Farah Hamid Khan visited Islamabad Model College for Girls in F-6/2 to formally welcome the students and also advised them to strictly follow the health guidelines.

