Shafqat Will Attend GES Summit On July 28

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Shafqat will attend GES Summit on July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :On a joint invitation extended by Prime Minister of UK, President of Kenya and the Chair of Global Partnership for education (GPE), Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood would visit London to attend Global Education Summit (GES) on July 28.

Shafqat Mahmood would lead the delegation, comprising of Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani, Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram MNA, and other federal and provincial officials, said a press release issued here from London on Tuesday.

Prior to the Summit, the Federal Minister would also be held bilateral meetings with CEO of Advance Higher Education Alison Johns, and Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Christine Ozden.

