Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai urs celebrations begins at Bhitshah

The 277th three-day urs celebrations of great Sufi Saint and Poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latifabad Bhitai started at Bhitshah town of Matiari district from Thursday under strict implementation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The 277th three-day urs celebrations of great Sufi Saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latifabad Bhitai started at Bhitshah town of Matiari district from Thursday under strict implementation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

The celebrations began with "Chaddar" and floral wreaths laying ceremony at the Mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai performed by Sindh Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Sial. Among others, Sindh Secretary Auqaf Akhtar Hussain Bugti, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and officers of the district administration and Police of Matiari district were also present on the occasion.

Due to expected threat of spread of COVID-19, the district administration has adopted strict measures and allowing only those devotees who are following the SOPs of the government. Besides, adequate security arrangements have also been made in the town in order to avert any untoward incident during urs celebrations.

Sindh government had already postponed all official events usually organized in connection with the urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai every year. Distribution of Shah Latif Award is the only ceremony which will be organized by Sindh Culture Department at H.T. Sorly Hall Bhitshah on October 4, 2020, the last day of urs celebrations.