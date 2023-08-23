Open Menu

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner For Ensuring Foolproof Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 07:49 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Foolproof security arrangements will be made during the 280th annual 'Urs' celebrations of great Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

It was decided in a meeting presided over by Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon here at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that a central control room will be set up at Bhit Shah which will monitor the security around the clock through 52 CCTV cameras.

Besides, the Police and Rangers will be deployed in and around the Mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai as well as in various parts of Bhit Shah town in order to avert any untoward incident during Urs celebrations.

The Commissioner asked the heads of all concerned departments to complete all arrangements before the start of Urs celebrations.

He also underlined the need for effective coordination among all departments adding that strict departmental action will be taken against those who found negligence in assigned responsibilities.

The Commissioner also emphasized the availability of ambulances and fire fighting equipment and vehicles in order to avert any incident adding that medical aid camps should also be set up at different parts of Bhit Shah town with availability of medical and paramedical staff and life-saving drugs during urs celebrations.

Meanwhile, on recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner Matiari, the Commissioner imposed Section 144 Cr. P. C in Bhit Shah town for a period of 15 days with immediate effect. Under Section 144 Cr. P. C, the display of weapons has been prohibited and Station House Officers of concerned Police Stations have been asked to register FIRs against violators.

